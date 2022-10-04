Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Contestants Turn Against Each Other During First Task

The fourth season of the much-hyped Bigg Boss Marathi started airing on October 2. 16 contestants walked in and, as is the norm, were locked inside the house in each others’ company for 100 days, performing tasks given to them. The Bigg Boss house is known for ugly fights and spats but the first week generally is a silent affair with contestants getting to know each other. However, this time the contestants got into arguments and criticized each other on the very first day itself.

The very first task inside the house, turned many contestants against each other as Bigg Boss divided the 16 housemates into groups of 4. Then they were asked to name a ‘useless contestant’ from each group.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Prasad Jawade was nominated by Apurva Nemlekar, who claimed that she thought Prasad was the most “useless" and conceited person in the house. Later, Prasad got into a confrontation with Apurva after she called him arrogant. Apurva and Prasad again got into a fight for failing in the task and Prasad blamed Apurva.

From among other groups, Trishul Marathe mentioned Kiran Mane’s name as useless, to which he flared up immediately. Colors Marathi shares a promo of how the first task had contestants taking a go at each other on the first day itself.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Marathi is hosted by actor cum filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and airs on Colors Marathi. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Voot Select 30 minutes before they are telecast on television. For the first time, this season of Bigg Boss Marathi has a Balcony to represent 75 years of Independence.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here