Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Fame Kiran Mane Receives Grand Welcome In Home Town Satara

As Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 finally ended on January 8, the show’s contestants are now back to going about their lives as usual. Soon after they exited the Bigg Boss house, a lot of photos of contestants reuniting with their friends and family went viral on social media. Moreover, they are also happy to see how fans supported and appreciated them on the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show. One such contestant is Kiran Mane, who emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show. Recently, a clip of Kiran Mane being greeted by his supporters in his hometown, Satara, has caught the attention of many on social media.

When Kiran Mane reached his hometown, he received a grand welcome from the people of Satara. In the video, he is seen seated in a black Scorpio car, rocking a red jacket and a victory turban. Satara’s streets were crowded with fans waiting to have a glimpse of Kiran. And a lot of arrangements were made for welcoming him with a bang.

While some fought for a selfie with the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 second runner-up, others were spotted welcoming him with garlands. Kiran Mane shared the video on his Facebook handle a penned a sweet note about his experience. “My men greeted me with such joy as soon as I set foot in Satara." He further added, “My heart is full, there are no words."`

Check out Kiran Mane’s Facebook post below:

Upon seeing the video, Kiran Mane’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower him with heaps of praise. A fan wrote, “Despite not having the trophy of Bigg Boss season 4, Kiran Mane is the winner of the hearts of the people." Another noted, “You deserve this fame, Kiran Mane. Among all the contestants you are the one who has left a mark on people’s hearts."

Before Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Kiran Mane was known for playing a pivotal role in Mulgi Zali Ho.

