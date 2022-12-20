Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Grand Finale Episode To Air On This Date: Report

The journey of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has been rife with major twists and turns. After debuting on October 2, the controversial reality show is now inching closer to its grand finale with each episode. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 recently entered its twelfth week after a double elimination in the eleventh week. Last week, Vikas Sawant and Amruta Deshmukh bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house on the Saturday and Sunday episodes, respectively.

While Amruta’s exit marked the show’s eleventh elimination, only seven contestants are currently in the running to win the coveted trophy of this season. And those contestants are – Kiran Mane, Prasad Jawade, Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar, Amruta Dhongade, Rakhi Sawant, and Aroh Velankar. According to the latest buzz, the journey of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will be concluded in early January next year.

As per reports, the grand finale episode of the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show will air on January 8, 2023, at 7:00 PM. The show has already completed 79 days out of its set 99-day run on Colors Marathi. However, the television channel hasn’t rolled out any details regarding the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 finale episode as of yet.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for this week’s elimination has already begun in the Bigg Boss house. On Monday, December 19, the contestants participated in a nomination task – Times Up. In the task, all the housemates had to smash wall clocks with pictures of the contestant they wished to nominate for elimination in the twelfth week.

During the task, Apurva Nemlekar nominated Aroh Welankar by taking a dig at the latter. Apurva shattered the wall clock with Aroh’s picture and said, “If he knew how to play the game, then he would’ve won the season that he previously participated in." Apart from them, Kiran Mane was also seen taking potshots at Prasad Jawade during the nomination task.

