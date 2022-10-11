Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Kiran Mane to Apurva Nemlekar, Know Bottom 4 Contestants

The much-awaited TV show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 started airing on October 2. Ever since the show started, there has been a lot of controversy among the housemates. Recently, Big Boss Marathi season 4 host Mahesh Manjrekar schooled the contestants for their conduct in the BB house.

Manjrekar took a swipe at Apurva Nemlekar, Prasad Jawade, and Nikhil Rajeshirke. This week, Manjrekar gave the task to all the participants to decide on the hero and zero contestants among themselves. The top and bottom contestants were to be chosen as per the votes in both categories.

This week’s top 4 contestants are Trishul, Rohit, Amruta, and Ruchira. While the names of Kiran Mane, Apurva Nemlekar, Vikas Sawant, and Yashashri Masurkar are among the bottom 4 contestants. In this task, most contestants have voted for Kiran Mane as Zero. Now one of the bottom 4 contestants will leave the house this week.

This week, Mahesh Manjrekar had a good go at Apurva and Prasad. He says Apurva thinks the house of Bigg Boss ran for a week only because of her. You tell everyone to keep their voice down. You were the one who shouted the most. Mahesh Manjrekar took the contestants to task in the first week.

In the latest season of Bigg Boss, Mahesh Manjrekar will decide who will go out of the house. Kiran Mane, Apurva Nemlekar, Vikas Sawant, and Yashashri Masurkar are among the nominated candidates.

Now the audience is curious to know the first contestant who will leave the Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 house.

Bigg Boss Marathi is hosted by actor-cum-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and it airs on Colors Marathi. Voot Select users can also watch the episodes on Voot 30 minutes before the telecast on television.

