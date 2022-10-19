Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Know The People Nikhil Rajeshirke Met After Leaving BB House

The Marathi version of Bigg Boss Season 4 premiered on October 2 this year. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the recent episodes witnessed contestants breaking into fights, arguments, and taking up tasks to win the coveted Big Boss title. The first elimination of the season took place in the most recent Sunday Chavadi episode.

Television actor Nikhil Rajeshirke was the first contestant, who had to bid adieu to the BB House this season.

After Nikhil left the Bigg Boss House, News18 LokMat caught up with the ex-participant. When asked who he met after stepping out of the Bigg Boss premises, Nikhil replied that the first people he had an encounter with after leaving the reality show were his Bigg Boss teammates. He added that the first thing he could think of was asking, what the time was.

The nominees for this week’s competition were Vikas Sawant, Amruta Dhongade, Rohit Shinde, Ruchira Jadhav, Yogesh Jadhav, and Nikhil Rajeshirke. Later, host and actor Mahesh declared the other contestants to be in the safe zone, while Nikhil was voted out.

Nikhil’s departure from the Bigg Boss House made contestants Prasad Jawade and Amruta Dhongade quite emotional. They even burst into tears after the announcement was made. After waving goodbye to his housemates, Nikhil went up to the stage to meet Mahesh.

Later, Mahesh also praised Nikhil, calling him the “best man in the house." According to Etimes, Mahesh reported saying, “I think Nikhil was the best man in the house. He was the best human being in the house. He never got into fights without any reason. He never had any issues with anyone but it was a hard-luck for him."

However, although Nikhil is no longer a contestant at the BB House, chances are that his journey has not yet concluded. Post his eviction, during an interview with News18, the actor indicated that his “game is still on."

“Don’t forget to vote for me if I enter the Bigg Boss house again. Because my game is still on. Even though I’m evicted from Bigg Boss, I’m still in the competition. Bigg Boss is on till January. I can surprise you by appearing in the Bigg Boss house till then," he said in the interview.

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 currently airs at 10 p.m. on weekdays and weekends the show premieres at 9:30 p.m. on Colors Marathi. After the eviction of Nikhil, the BB House contestants seem to have pulled up their socks.

