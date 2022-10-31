Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Mahesh Manjrekar Introduces First Wild-Card Contestant

Ever since its inception on October 2, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. So far, three contestants, namely Nikhil Rajeshirke, Megha Ghadge and Yogesh Jadhav, have been eliminated from the reality TV show. Now, in the latest development, popular Marathi actress Snehlata Vasaikar has entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house as the show’s first wild-card contestant.

On Sunday, October 30, host Mahesh Manjrekar took all the housemates by surprise when he introduced them to the first wild-card entry of this season. Before heading inside the controversial house, Snehlata set the stage on fire with her energetic dance performance. The 34-year-old actress flaunted her fiery moves in an intricately embroidered red ethnic co-ord set with embellishments, paired with chunky silver jewellery.

Advertisement

Snehlata Vasaikar also interacted with Mahesh Manjrekar before he introduced her to the housemates. Snehlata and Mahesh engaged in fun banter and games on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Following the same, she finally entered the Bigg Boss house.

Top Showsha Video

Ahead of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Snehlata Vasaikar was last seen in the popular magnum opus Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She essayed the role of Gautama Bai Holkar in the Sony TV show. The actress quit Punyashlok Ahilyabai in July this year after the historical drama show took a leap of eight years. She was replaced by Shruti Panwar as Gautama Bai in this Aetashaa Sansgiri-starrer.

However, Snehlata rose to fame with her portrayal of Soyarabai Saheb in Zee Marathi’s Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Besides her stints on the small screen, she also featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit film Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai’s widowed friend, Bhanumati.

Read all the Latest Movies News here