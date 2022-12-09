Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Prasad Jawade And Akshay Kelkar Fight It Out, Watch Promo

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is loved by viewers. The show is getting interesting day by day, with each episode becoming a topic of discussion on social media. The promo video of today’s episode has come out, where Prasad Jawade And Akshay Kelkar are seen getting into a fierce fight in the house. As seen in the promo, Akshay and Prasad started an argument over food.

Prasad says to Akshay, “If you have eaten your food, then what are you going to do with ours now?" After the heated conversation goes ahead, Akshay instructs someone to take the food away. He says: “Take this away." Prasad loses his calm upon hearing this, and says, “Is he your father’s servant?" Akshay charges towards him thereafter, and their fight accelerates further. Prasad then tells him, “If you raise your hand against me, you will not be in the position to raise your hand again. I will kill you." After this, both of them ran towards each other. Their fight escalated to such an extent, that other members of the house also had to intervene to resolve it.

Now, it will be interesting to watch today’s episode to see to what extent the fight goes on inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, a task called Bigg Boss High School was held in the house yesterday. Some members were seen playing the role of students, while some played teachers. During the task, Amruta Dhongade and Prasad fought. The fight started because Prasad failed Amruta in the task. So she got very angry, and their argument reached an extreme level.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house is currently full of entertainment due to the wild card contestants — Rakhi Sawant, Mira Jagannath, Aroh Welankar and Vishal Nikam — who have changed the game’s dynamics since they entered the house.

Last week, Vishal and Mira took an exit from the show. But Rakhi and Aroh are still in the house.

