Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Prasad Jawade Evicted Days Before Show's Finale

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is only a few days away from its grand finale. The much-talked-about show recently completed thirteen weeks since its debut on October 2, 2022, on Colors Marathi and Voot. While the twelfth week marked the elimination of Amruta Deshmukh, Prasad Jawade now became the thirteenth contestant to exit the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Prasad bid adieu to the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show on the Sunday episode, i.e. on January 1. Since the actor was considered one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, the announcement of his eviction left everyone, including his fellow housemates, in shock. Prasad was nominated alongside Amruta Dhongade and Rakhi Sawant.

In the eviction task, Mahesh Manjrekar asked Amruta, Prasad and Rakhi to stand in the garden area. The host then announced that Rakhi and Amruta were safe from elimination and informed Prasad that his journey on the show had unfortunately ended, inviting him to join him on stage. Soon after that, Mahesh and Prasad discussed the latter’s stint on the show.

In the nomination task, all the housemates had to throw pictures of the contestants whom they wanted to nominate for elimination into a tiger cage. And those who got the maximum number of votes got nominated for eviction. During the task, nobody nominated Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar, and Kiran Mane. Apart from them, Aroh Welankar also got saved from eviction owing to his captaincy. The contestants who received the majority votes were Amruta Dhongade, Prasad Jawade, and Rakhi Sawant. Bigg Boss then confirmed the trio to be the nominated contestants of the thirteenth week.

In other news, Apurva Nemlekar recently won the Ticket To Finale and became the first contestant to secure her place in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Now, Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar, Aroh Welankar, Kiran Mane and Rakhi Sawant will be seen fighting to make it to the finale episode, which will reportedly air on Colors Marathi on January 8, at 7 PM.

