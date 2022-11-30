Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Argues With Vishal Nikam And Amruta Dhongade

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is currently at its peak. Four challengers, Rakhi Sawant, Vishal Nikam, Aroh Welankar and Meera Jagannath have entered the house as wild cards, which has now given the game an interesting turn. A promo of the latest episode has surfaced, which is currently going viral on social media. In the clip, Rakhi and Vishal are seen fighting with each other. The tiff first started between Amruta Dhongade and Rakhi.

At night after the lights went off in the Bigg Boss house, Amruta and Vishal were seen talking. That’s when Rakhi asked Amruta, “Don’t you want to sleep? Do you want to dance after the lights turn off?" Replying to this, Amruta said that she will sleep — to which Rakhi said, “Then sleep." From here onwards, the argument started. Later it heated up when Amruta said that she doesn’t want to sleep. Answering to this Rakhi said, “Why are you dancing on my head while I was asleep?" Further, Amruta said that she was sitting, not dancing.

Advertisement

After hearing all this, Vishal asked them to sleep. Rakhi told him, “I will not sleep now; I will talk, it’s my wish." Replying to this, Vishal said, “You were teaching her, and now what are you doing? Why are you talking to her with such a raised voice?" Vishal asks her to keep quiet. While Rakhi told him to shut up.

Watch the promo here:

Advertisement

The promo was shared on the official page of Bigg Boss Marathi. In today’s episode, we will know to what extent the fight between the contestants will go on. Viewers are also eagerly waiting to know more about the fight.

For the unversed, this is the first time in Bigg Boss Marathi history that wildcard participants will compete as challengers.

Apart from this, Rakhi has also been part of Bigg Boss Hindi, hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here