Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Riteish Aka Ved And Genelia Deshmukh Had This Much Fun

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has been entertaining viewers since day one. The show has also topped the TRP list. Audiences are enjoying it to the fullest. The latest promo of the upcoming episode has surfaced on the Internet and is currently going viral. In the latest episode, there is a special surprise for the contestants. Power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will enter the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film Ved, which will release on December 30. The clip shows the couple having fun with housemates.

In the video, Rakhi asks the duo who proposed first. Hearing this, Genelia says, “I want a proposal in the Bigg Boss House." Riteish is thus seen proposing to her in his special style. Along with this, the duo will also be seen grooving with the contestants to a song from their film Ved.

Ved is an upcoming Marathi language romantic drama, helmed by Ritesh and also marks his directorial debut. The movie is bankrolled by Genelia. The movie features the duo in the lead roles along with Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Subhankar Tawde, Pooja Suresh, Ravi Raj Kande, and Kunal Pawar in the supporting roles. It also has Salman Khan in a cameo. The movie is the remake of the 2019-Telugu film Majili.

