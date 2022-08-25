Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Guarantees Mahesh Manjrekar Is Returning As Host

The brand-new season of Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to launch soon. The teaser of the show has been unveiled and speculation about Mahesh Manjrekar not hosting the upcoming season is also rife. The renowned filmmaker hosted the last three seasons of the show.

The makers released a teaser starring host Mahesh Manjrekar and captioned it (as translated), “Marathi season is new, the house is new, players are new…But the host is the same. Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar!! See you soon, on your Colors Marathi."

As the teaser suggests, season 4 of the popular show will also be full of entertainment, new contestants, and surprises for the viewers.

In the comments section of Colors Marathi’ Instagram post, fans expressed their excitement as Mahesh Manjrekar again gets on board for the new season as host.

One fan expressed his excitement and wrote, “Who thinks that bb is incomplete without Mahesh Manjarekar sir? Another said, “Waiting for the new season song." Third wrote, “Wow……. Mahesh sir always rocks."

The makers have started to release back-to-back teasers to catch the viewers’ attention, and the latest teaser has left fans nothing but excited and happy. After season 3 of the show ended, the rumours of the filmmaker not continuing to host Bigg Boss Marathi left fans disappointed. Many have also urged him to get back on the show.

This teaser doesn’t reveal the launch date of the upcoming season but the news has been doing rounds that the new season might hit television screens on September 25.

