Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Tejaswini Lonari Pens Emotional Note After Exiting Show Midway

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 have been successful in keeping the audience hooked to the show with interesting twists and turns every week. The controversial reality show recently became the talk of the town due to the sudden exit of Tejaswini Lonari. The actress had to leave the Bigg Boss Marathi house midway after she fractured her right hand while performing a task. Tejaswini engaged in an argument with housemate Ajay Kelkar, during which she injured her hand. After her condition worsened, Bigg Boss asked her to bid adieu to the show for getting proper medical treatment.

Soon after her exit from Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Tejaswini Lonari penned an extensive note on Instagram to thank fans for their unconditional love. She even shared that the staff of a hotel that she recently visited got emotional upon seeing her. They felt bad that a deserving contestant like her could not win the trophy.

Apart from this incident, the Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur actress also revealed that even the patients at the hospital that she had gone to for her treatment asked her a host of questions about her health. Tejaswini expressed being pleasantly surprised at the fact that she has cultivated a massive fan base with her stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She ended her emotional note by writing that even though her hand is fractured, her morale remains intact.

Tejaswini’s colleagues from tinsel town, as well as her fans, were all praise for her courage in the comments section of her post. Actor-producer Dr Shrinivas G Kulkarni wished for her speedy recovery. Actress Aditi Vinayak Dravid commented, “Yaaaar! My favourite girl from the house! Pls get well soon and get back in the house!" Many users even went on to mention that they will no longer watch Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 09:30 PM, on Colors Marathi and Voot.

