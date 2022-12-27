Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Tejaswini Lonari Pens Heartfelt Note For Show’s Contestants

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 have successfully kept the audience hooked to the show with exciting twists and turns every week. Now, only a few days are left for this season to come to an end. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will be held on January 8. And, only seven contestants are remaining in the race to win the coveted trophy of the fourth season. Among the seven housemates, one will get evicted this week and the remaining six will be seen in the finale.

Last week, host Mahesh Manjrekar asked the contestants who they see in the top 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Answering the question, all the housemates rooted for Tejaswini Lonari, who had to leave the Bigg Boss house due to medical reasons. Upon watching the weekend episode, an elated Tejaswini penned an emotional post to thank everyone for showering her with immense love and extending her best wishes to the contestants.

Tejaswini shared a video of the task on Instagram and wrote, “Even though I could not win the Bigg Boss trophy, I am very happy to win the hearts of the audience and competitors. Unfortunately, I won’t be in the top 5 but my best wishes will be with my top 5 competitor friends! There are no words for your love! Love you all! My best wishes to you all for Boss season 4."

Check out Tejaswini Lonari’s Instagram post below:

Tejaswini Lonari’s journey on Bigg Boss Marathi 4 abruptly came to an end after she injured her hand during a task. Although she continued being a part of the game, she had to seek medical help when the pain aggravated. While Tejaswini wanted to continue competing for Bigg Boss Marathi 4’s trophy, the makers decided to end her stint on the show, enabling her to get proper treatment.

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 airs at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday and at 09:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday on Colors Marathi.

