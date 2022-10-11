Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Tejaswini Lonari Talks About Her Relationship Status

The weekend special with Mahesh Manjrekar, the captaincy tussle and some emotional moments have left fans of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 glued to the TV screens. Adding to this daily Joy of the audience, another secret will be revealed soon on the show. Tejaswini Lonari will share her relationship status with Amrutha.

Tejaswini’s relationship status has been the talk of the town. With various rumours of dating and then patching up, the fans haven’t gotten any confirmation. But now, it seems the budding friendship between Tejaswini and Amrutha will put a full stop to this quest. Wondering what the relationship status of this Diva is? Let us tell you that she is single.

In the last few days, Amruta and Tejaswini have been seen together. Both of them are dining together and have been seen discussing the strategies for the task as well. Additionally, the friendship between the two has also become the gossip of the Bigg Boss house. There are no permanent friends and foes but interest.

As far as the show is concerned, Tejaswini Lonari is not seen actively participating in the show. Her lack of participation in the show has made her fans worried.

Lately, the actress was seen in Bernie. In the trailer, Tejaswini appeared light-eyed a Goan Catholic girl in the film. The film is directed by her mother Neelima Lonari. She is popularly known as ‘Rani Padmini’, in the show, Chittod Ki Rani ka Johar. She has worked in various Marathi films like Madhu ithe aani Chaughe tithe, Wanted Bayko No. 1, Guldasta, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Bernie, and No Problem.

Tejaswini Lonari also appeared in the music video “Shy Mora Saiyaan" featuring Monali Thakur & Piyush Mehroliyaa.

