Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Trishul Marathe’s Eviction Leaves Apurva Nemlekar Emotional

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is currently making quite a splash on television. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. So far, four contestants have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. The last contestant, who got evicted is actor and model Trishul Marathe.

His eviction from the show was an emotional moment for many housemates. One of them is Apurva Nemalekar. The actress got very emotional and was upset with the departure of Trishul. A video of this has also surfaced, which is currently going viral all over social media.

A promo video has been shared on the official Instagram of Colors Marathi. In this video, it is seen that Apurva is sitting in the garden area along with her co-contestant, actor Akshay Kelkar — talking about Trishul. Apurva says she has a different bond with Trishul. Replying to this, Akshay says he was a good person. Apurva adds, “I can never forget his words." She started sharing an old incident with Akshay, of the time when Trishul supported her; and while sharing, Apurva starts crying and says, “I am feeling very lonely. There is a lot of hatred for me in this house."

Fans added their reaction to this video. The clip has become a topic of discussion on social media. Trishul, who got evicted this week, had won the heart of host, actor Mahesh Manjrekar and viewers from the very first day. But in the last few days, his game wasn’t going strong. Even Manjrekar got emotional while saying goodbye to Trishul.

Apart from this, there will be a nomination task in the house on Tuesday. The task is named Subject END. This week’s nomination task will be between two teams, A and B. It will be interesting to see which team will win this task.

