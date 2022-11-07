Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Trishul Marathe's Eviction Leaves Mahesh Manjrekar Emotional

The Bigg Boss Marathi house witnessed its latest elimination after Trishul Marathe received the least number of votes. This week, seven contestants — Kiran Mane, Amruta Dhongade, Amruta Deshmukh, Vikas Sawant, Samruddhi Jadhav, Prasad Jawade, and Trishul Marathe — were nominated.

Vikas Sawant was the first to be saved. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Samruddhi Jadhav, Prasad Jawade, Amruta Deshmukh, and Amruta Deshmukh were also safe. Trishul Marathe was then evicted from the show.

Trishul said goodbye to all his fellow housemates and said that he was a commoner contestant and felt very privileged to get a chance to live with the celebs.

For the first time this season, apart from the celebrities, the common fan got a chance to play the game of Bigg Boss.

After the eviction, Manjrekar invited Trishul to the Bigg Boss stage. He said that he was one of the nicest people in the house. Mahesh got a bit emotional and teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Trishul. He likes Trishul’s nature very much as he didn’t speak any ill words about anyone in the house.

He also said he would be keen to work with him in the future. He further added that Trishul wanted any kind of help he was always there for him. Trishul won the hearts of Manjrekar and the audience with his good performance from the very first day.

Although Trishul got evicted from the show, he created a huge fan base from here.

