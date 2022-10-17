Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Yogesh Jadhav and Kiran Mane Involved in Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is getting even more intriguing as the game entered its second week. Last week, Yogesh Jadhav was seen advising Kiran Mane in front of the camera. Yogesh told Kiran that he had to earn things in the house if he wanted something from there. According to reports, Yogesh and Kiran will engage in an animated discussion on the October 17 episode of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Yogesh and Kiran will be seen discussing their strategy going forward. While discussing the future course of action, both of them will get into a heated argument. Due to these exciting reports, fans cannot wait to see the October 17 episode of Bigg Boss. As many as 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago. Last week, Bigg Boss witnessed the first elimination of the season when actor Nikhil Rajeshirke of Mazi Tuzhi Reshimgaath fame got evicted from the show.

Advertisement

Vikas Sawant, Amrita Dhongde, Rohit Shinde, Amrita Deshmukh, Ruchira Jadhav, Yogesh Jadhav, and Nikhil Rajeshirke were nominated for eviction. Fans of Nikhil Rajeshirke are disappointed that their hero was evicted from this pool. Interestingly, host Mahesh Manjrekar slammed Nikhil for calling all contestants heroes and said, “How can you think all these contestants are heroes? This is a sign of stupidity. If everyone is good, the word good has no meaning." Upon Nikhil’s eviction, his friends in the house got emotional.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Amruta Dhongde and Prasad Jawade broke down seeing their dear friend leave the house. When Mahesh Manjrekar quizzed Nikhil about his sudden elimination, he replied that it was completely unexpected and that he had just begun playing the game properly.

After Nikhil’s elimination, host Mahesh Manjrekar praised him and said, “I think Nikhil was the best man in the house. He was the best human being in the house. He never got into fights without any reason. He never had any issues with anyone but it was a hard-luck for him."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here