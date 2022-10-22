Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Yogesh Jadhav fights with Megha Ghadge

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, is topping the TRP charts with its changed format and interesting tasks. Contestants are leaving no stone unturned for proving themselves better than the other in every task. Recently while completing a similar task, fitness trainer Yogesh Jadhav got into verbal and physical fight with actress Megha Ghadge. She asked him not to intimidate others with his physical strength and instead he should apply his mind for completing any task.

Yogesh felt personally attacked with these comments by Megha. The fight escalated when actress Apurva Nemlekar criticised Yogesh for talking rudely with Megha. She said that Megha’s career in industry and his age are almost similar. Yogesh also got into an altercation with Trishul Marathe who made comments about his physique. Yogesh didn’t kept quiet and said, “Who are you to talk about my body? Who gave you the right to talk about my physique? I work hard and earn. “

In turn, Trishul warned Yogesh that he should not include his family in the dispute. Frustrated with this conflict, Yogesh broke a chair by smashing it on the floor. Contestants were too stunned to react. They had not thought that events would turn like that. This whole incident didn’t go down well with Bigg Boss and he called Yogesh into the confession room. Bigg Boss reminded Yogesh that he had got tattoo of his mother Surekha. According to Bigg Boss, Yogesh should always keep in mind this tattoo before behaving violently with someone.

Yogesh became emotional and promised Bigg Boss that he will never repeat the same behaviour again.

Despite the fact that Yogesh was reprimanded by Bigg Boss and fellow contestants, former contestants came in his support. Actor Pushkar Jog called him a genuine contestant. Actress Surekha Kudachi also wrote that she felt bad seeing Yogesh crying.

