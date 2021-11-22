Bigg Boss Marathi: Actor Sneha Wagh, One of the 'Strongest' Contestants, Evicted

Actor Sneha Wagh, one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, has gotten eliminated from the reality show hosted by actor Mahesh Manjrekar. During the elimination process on Sunday, Manjrekar announced that of the six nominated contestants, Utkarsh Shinde, Meera, Gayatri, Sonali, and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus are safe contestants.

Later, he announced that Sneha Wagh was eliminated from the house this week. It sent a shockwave among the housemates as Dadus and Jay broke down in tears.

Soon after Manjrekar announced that Sneha Wagh’s journey inside the Bigg Boss Marathi home was over, housemates got emotional. Jay gave her chocolates when she was coming out of the house.

As soon as she came out of the house, she said that she would miss Dadus the most. She also said that she has a good friendship with Jay Dudhane.

Sneha’s journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 began after she entered the show as one of the strongest contestants. The show became a topic of regular discussions after her ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar also entered the house. The audience was left shocked and curious. Sneha was also shocked by the entry of Aavishkar. Ex-couple’s bonding with other contestants and uncommunicative attitude with each other in the house brought huge viewership.

In the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Sneha made a few shocking statements about her ex-husband. She accused Aavishkar of hitting her and giving her pain in their marital life. Upset with Sneha for discussing her personal and past life issues in the house, show host Mahesh Manjrekar had also lashed out at her many times.

During Sunday’s episode, Mahesh Manjrekar organized a Bigg Boss Marathi Awards 2021, in which housemates gave awards to fellow contestants after voting. Dadus and Gayatri Datar won the best supporting actor and actress award. Utkarsh Shinde bagged the best comedian award.

