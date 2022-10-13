Bigg Boss Marathi: Akshay Kelkar, Rohit Shinde Captaincy Contenders in 2nd Week

Bigg Boss Marathi is back with its fourth season, hosted by none other than filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The show has constantly remained in the limelight for stirring controversies and this season is no different. A weekly task BB Vimantal is underway, and it will help decide the captain for the second week. In the task, 16 bags were placed in a garden area with the names of contestants on each bag.

After the first buzzer, housemates had to get the bag of contestants they wanted as the captain. After the second buzzer, they were required to run and reach the waiting area with this bag. Housemates who could not enter in this waiting area were to be ousted from the Vimantal task.

Kiran Mane and Samruddhi Jadhav were the sanchalaks of the task. Akshay Kelkar and Prasad Jawade were at loggerheads during the task when both of them picked up Yogesh Jadhav’s bag. Akshay wanted Yogesh to be eliminated while Prasad wanted to make him the captain.

At this point, Sanchalak Kiran intervened and the decision went in favour of Akshay. Kiran asked Prasad to leave the bag. Bigg Boss introduced a twist to this task which made it even more interesting.

According to Bigg Boss, the first two housemates who reach the waiting area with a bag of contestants they want as captains will win this round. When the last buzzer rang, Akshay Kelkar and Rohit Shinde reached first with each other’s bags and were declared winners.

Besides determining contenders Akshay and Rohit for 2nd week’s captaincy, the task showed how some housemates share cordial bonds. However, others don’t get along so well. In the task, Akshay appreciated how Samruddhi withdrew her name from captaincy when he decided to go for captaincy in the second week.

On the other hand, Ruchira Jadhav advised housemates that unity is necessary for being on the same page. Meanwhile, Samruddhi and Apurva Nemlekar lauded Yashashri Masurkar as well for a commendable performance.

