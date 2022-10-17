Bigg Boss Marathi: Amrita Deshmukh and Yashree Lock Horns During 2nd Nominations

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is underway, and the first nomination of the contestant Nikhil Rajeshirke has triggered fear and anxiety among other members of the house. Contestants, who were earlier playing on the back foot, are now joining the mainstream in activities, tasks, and fights.

In the nomination process by Bigg Boss tilted Phata Poster Nikla Zero, contestants had to shred the pictures of others. There were loads of arguments and taunts but the quarrel between Amrita Deshmukh and Yashree became the eye of the storm.

When Yashree nominated Amrita Deshmukh, a fierce fight broke out between the two. Amrita was surprised as to why Yashree nominated her when both of them were not on good terms. In the house, Yashree and Amrita have not conversed with each other due to their past rivalry. Although, why they have maintained tense relations with each other is still undeciphered.

Meanwhile, in the last weekend episode, Mahesh Manjrekar lashed out at Nikhil. The veteran actor asked the contestant to select the good and bad performers but he failed to do so. Mahesh slammed Nikhil for calling all contestants heroes and said, “How can you think all these contestants are heroes? This is a sign of stupidity. If everyone is good, the word good has no meaning."

For the second week, Akshay, Amruta De, Nikhil, Rohit, Ruchira, Vikas, and Yogesh are nominated for eviction from the house. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, opened to much fanfare on October 2.

