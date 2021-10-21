Bigg Boss Marathi: As Punishment, 3 Contestants Directly Nominated For Eviction

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has now reached that stage when contestants routinely get into arguments and fights. Recently, a captaincy task, ‘Chal Re Bhoplya Tunuk Tunuk’, was conducted inside the house. The task didn’t just lead to a lot of arguments, fights and discussions but also contestants pushing each other and violating rules. As a result, awarding strict punishment to contestants for violating the rules, three contestants have been directly nominated for eviction from the house.

The names of these three constants are Vishal, Sneha and Gayatri. While it was allowed to use different tricks to win a task, it was strictly prohibited to push or harm anyone physically. The captaincy task created a heated environment in the house and some contestants resorted to using “force", which is prohibited.

Advertisement

Some of the contestants were also given a strict warning during the task. Since Vishal crashed the gate, Bigg Boss made it clear that damaging the property of the house was unacceptable and hence he was punished. The was supposed to be played with sportsmanship but contestants showed aggression, instead. Gayatri and Sneha also lost control of their anger.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVPYlwVjpyJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Short clips of the task have been posted on the official Instagram handle of Colours Marathi. Another video in which the contestants are being told about the punishment has been posted. In the caption of the video, the channel asked: “Who will be punished for violation of rules? Who will get nominated?" The viewers have given their views in the comments section of the post. While one of the users wrote: “Mira, Gayatri, Jay and Utkarsha zhale pahijet nominate", another said, “Jay aani Meera yapeiki zala pahije".

A third user has written, “Jay ani Utkarsh la baher kadha" and many more. While these were the thoughts of viewers, Bigg Boss took his own decision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.