Bigg Boss Marathi: Ex-Couple Aniket Vishwasrao And Sneha Chavan Are Expected On Show

Bigg Boss Marathi is one of the most controversial yet popular Marathi reality shows. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss announced the upcoming fourth season of the highly watched television show. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is all set to air from October 4 with a grand premiere episode.

Bigg Boss Marathi is known to invite sensational couples to the BB house. As the names of this season’s contestants have not been officially confirmed yet, fans’ excitement about the same knows no bounds.

According to reports, one of the most popular ex-couples in the Marathi entertainment industry is all set to make an entry into the Bigg Boss house. Actor Aniket Vishwasrao and his ex-wife, actress Sneha Chavan, are rumoured to be participating in the highly anticipated fourth season of the show.

For the unversed, Aniket and Sneha had a marital dispute recently. The now-divorced couple was riddled with controversy after Sneha filed a police complaint against Aniket and her in-laws. She had accused the family of domestic abuse. Back then, Aniket had refused to speak on the issue to the media.

According to the Times of India, Sneha had lodged a complaint against Aniket and his family for physically assaulting and abusing her. She even claimed that her in-laws tried to strangle her to death.

Reports claim that the Bigg Boss Marathi team has approached the ex-couple for inviting them to participate in the show. However, neither Sneha nor Aniket has confirmed their participation as of yet.

Meanwhile, the previous season of Bigg Boss Marathi starred notable celebrities and ex-couple Sneha Wagh and Aavishkar Darwhekar. The two managed to spike the TRP rates of the show terrifically with their personal equation and raging conflicts.

Just like its previous seasons, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 will also be hosted by veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

