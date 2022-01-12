Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Jay Dudhane, Meera Jagannath To Team Up For This New Project

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi was very popular and so were its contestants. There is some good news for the fans of Jay Dudha and Meera Jagannath. According to reports, the two will soon be seen together on screen in a music video.

Reports suggest that the will be seen in an Anand Shinde song. This is interesting since everyone knows that Anand’s son, Utkarsh Shinde, was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi. However, no official announcement about this music video has been made yet. Fans are waiting for Jay and Meera to announce the project. Jay, Meera and Utkarsh shared a good friendship in the Bigg Boss house.

A few days ago Jay and Utkarsh went to Meera’s village and met her family. The pictures of this meeting went viral on social media.

The pictures had Meera’s entire family with Jay and Utkarsh. While the fans have already seen Jay and Meera in the house, they are super excited about the upcoming project too. Discussions on their chemistry have already begun.

Both Meera and Jay played a good game but could not win the show. Their new project is what the fans are looking forward to now.

