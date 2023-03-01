Marathi television actor Kiran Mane seems to be slowly climbing the ladder of success. The 52-year-old recently impressed viewers with his spectacular stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, Season 4. He has also worked in two popular television serials, namely Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend and Mulgi Zali Ho. Earlier, there were reports that the actor will soon begin a new project with his BB House contestant, and his good friend Tejaswini Lonari. Seems like the duo’s mystery project has started rolling already. On February 28, Kiran shared a string of pictures on Instagram, enjoying himself in Goa. In the post, he announced that the filming schedule has begun.

“’Goa! A beautiful sunrise… a stunning, pristine beach… and soon light–camera–action. Coming to Goa for shooting is a pure pleasure. There is a scene where I’m lying on the beach drinking beer and having fun!" Kiran captioned the post.

The pictures captured the Marathi actor taking some time out from his shooting schedule and basking in the sun on the sandy Goa beaches. Dressed in a casual saffron-hued shirt, the actor struck a variety of poses for the clicks. While in the first snap, he was captured taking a selfie overlooking the crowded beach, against the backdrop of a setting sun, in the following one, Kiran posed against the crashing waves on the shore.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, whiled away his time, lying on a rug in the sand. He also offered a few glimpses of the ongoing shoot as he seemed to wait for the filming to begin, lying inside a bamboo shelter. The crew members were seen arranging the lighting set up on the beach and positioning the deflectors. Kiran further shared a video with Tejaswini Lonari, who was also present on the site.

Earlier, Kiran uploaded a picture with Tejaswini on Instagram where he announced his untitled project to his fans. Along with the picture he penned a heartwarming note that read, “When we were in Bigg Boss, we dreamed about many things… we will meet when we go out… we will work together… we will do this, we will do that… but in reality, it doesn’t happen. But we don’t meet like that."

“Our friendship was ‘real’ at that time and will be tomorrow… We did what we said in the Bigg Boss house and we will show it to others too!! Finally, we are working together man… It has started… More to come" he concluded.

