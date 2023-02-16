Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 fame Veena Jagtap often creates a stir on the internet, be it with her stunning looks or acting chops. Now, sharing a new post on her Instagram, she gave a sneak peek into her new venture. The actress captioned her picture, “Someone found his destination as soon as he left the house. Someone like us has been on the journey throughout life". She further added, “I Tried Something New In My Life & I hope It Turns Out Well…Something New Is On The Wayyyyyy".

Several social media users shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “OMG…Makeup artist…you did it so well". Another user commented, “Congratulations on your future endeavours". The third user commented, “Turning Make up artist? One user also wrote, “Waiting eagerly for best wishes".

Now, it will be interesting to see her new journey as a makeup artist. Sometime back, the actress took the internet by storm as she quit her show, Aai Mazi Kalubali midway. Some sources revealed on ETimes, “Veena decided to quit due to her health issues. She was keeping unwell for the last couple of days and had been facing major health issues due to back-to-back shoot schedules."

Veena shot to fame with the Marathi television serial, Radha Prem Rangi Rangali. Besides this, she is also known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the actress was in news for her relationship with famous TV personality Shiv Thakare. The duo met in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and fell in love with each other during the show. But the couple parted ways due to some differences.

Shiv made his debut with MTV Roadies. He performed phenomenally in the entire show and acquired the sixth position. He then went on to appear in the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and emerged as the winner of the show. He was last seen in Colors TV Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the first runner-up.

