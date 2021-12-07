Bigg Boss Marathi: In Major Twist, Adish Vaidya, Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai Return To Show

In the latest twist to Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the contestants who got evicted from the show recently re-entered the house. The housemates were surprised to see Adish Vaidya, Sneha Wagh, and Trupti Desai in the house. Sneha Wagh made shocking allegations against all the contestants. She called Jay ‘the most immature person’ who played games with her and became the reason for her eviction.

Bigg Boss asked Trupti Desai to put a chain that has an ‘L’ shaped pendant in the neck of any housemate who according to her is a loser. Trupti put the chain in Sonali’s neck and said it justifies her action.

Later, Sneha Wagh entered the house in style and she was also asked to put the ‘Loser’ chain on the neck of a housemate. She put the chain on Jay’s neck and said that he is the loser.

Later, the first wild card contestant of this season Adish Vaidya re-entered the house. Adish met all his housemates. His best friends Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, and Sonali Patil were delighted to see him in the house. He was also given the chain and he put the ‘Loser’ chain in Mira Jagganath’s neck.

With the entry of these three contestants, the audience is expecting more drama and arguments in the coming weeks. It was earlier announced that evicted housemates will now return to the house to add more spice to the show.

Earlier, on Sunday, show host Mahesh Manjrekar informed the viewers and contestants that there will be two evictions next week. The show is currently in its 12th week and airing on the Colors Marathi channel. Marathi folk singer Santosh Chaudhari, also known as Dadus, was the last contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

