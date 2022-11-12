Bigg Boss Marathi: Jitendra Joshi's Entry Makes Contestants Emotional

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is keeping the audience engaged. With interesting and engaging assignments, BB lovers are receiving a full dose of entertainment daily. Lately, Rohit Shinde became the captain of the house for a week after defeating Kiran Mane. The show’s latest promo also revealed that housemates will be welcoming Godavari actor Jitendra Joshi to the BB house as a guest. But, here’s a catch. Jitendra’s entrance left the contestants emotional. Wondering why? Read on.

As the show was proceeding, the Tukaram fame actor said, “It’s nothing. What I do next will be more dangerous." The contestants were worried after hearing this. Later, a task was given and whoever will be the winner, will receive a letter from his or her family. This is probably what made the contestants well up.

Jitendra said, “I have come with the wishes of your family. They have written a letter to you. The winner of the task will receive the letter." Even the two most disinterested contestants in the BB house, Akshay and Apoorva gave their all in the task to read the letter written by their family. But the twist was, just one contestant will receive the letter. This made many contestants unhappy, and upset and some sobbed.

One of the other tasks given by him, which was loved by the audience, was throwing water balloons. To complete a challenge labelled Target Task, Jitendra briefed the participants. Contestants are supposed to throw water balloons at the housemate they believe are dishonest and don’t deserve to stay in the house. Most of the competitors threw water balloons at Rohit Shinde. Before exiting the house, Jitendra Joshi sang the poem Ekant for the contestants.

