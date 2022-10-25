Bigg Boss Marathi: Megha Ghadge's Startling Revelations About Yogesh Jadhav Viral

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, remains the talk of the town with its interesting tasks and a revamped format. Recently, the eviction of actress Megha Ghadge became an intense topic of discussion. Megha had to leave the house after she received less votes in comparison to her counterparts Kiran Mane and Amruta Deshmukh.

After her exit from the house, the Chal Dhar Pakad actress lashed out at fitness trainer Yogesh Jadhav for his behaviour. Megha said that it was becoming increasingly unbearable to tolerate Yogesh’s lack of respect towards housemates. She made these revelations in a conversation with News 18 Lokmat.

Megha also said that she tried explaining to him numerous times to mind his words while speaking. However, she explained further that these portions of Bigg Boss were never aired. The Pachadlela actress further talked about the vulgar remarks he’d pass.

Megha reminisced about an incident where Yogesh was furious over the non-availability of food in the kitchen. He had gone to the extent of using the choicest of abuses while expressing his displeasure. According to Megha, Yogesh had a terrible temper, which was not easy to deal with. He was provoked quite easily. She added that he had even insulted her father.

Not a long time ago, Megha had an altercation with Yogesh. She had warned him not to intimidate others by showing his physical strength. Instead, she further said that Yogesh should apply his mind while solving any task. These comments didn’t go well with the fitness trainer. He was about to reply to her when actress Apurva Nemlekar’s intervention escalated the fight.

She lambasted Yogesh for behaving in a discourteous manner with Megha. Apurva also made a personal attack on him saying that his age and Megha’s career are almost similar. Actor Trishul Marathe also made similar remarks on Yogesh’s physique which further fueled the dispute. Infuriated by these comments, he broke a chair.

Yogesh was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for his aggressive behaviour.

