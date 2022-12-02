Bigg Boss Marathi: Mira Jagannath And Rohit Shinde Fights During The Latest Task

The latest season of Bigg Boss Marathi has successfully managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens since day one. The show has completed 50 days. So far, the members have performed several tasks, fought with each other and had verbal spats — which are common in the BB house. Recently, Bigg Boss gave a captaincy task to the housemates. First, a dance party was held in the house. All the members gave their best to win the round. Kiran Mane, Vikas Sawant and Apurva Nemlekar gave a smashing dance performance and received a lot of appreciation. Amruta Dhongade and Vishal Nikam also performed well. Now, one more task is going to be held in the house for captaincy, named Meter Down.

In this task, the contestants have to play in teams of two. Rohit Shinde will lead this task. During this task, Mira Jagannath and Rohit were seen engaging in a heated argument. Mira and Akshay get paired for the task, in which Rohit eliminates Mira. But she rejects his order. She challenges Rohit, saying that he should get both of them out or else she won’t go. Vishal also supported her in this.

It will be interesting to see what the arguments lead to.

Watch the promo:

Samruddhi Jadhav got evicted from the house last week. Tejaswini Lonari’s journey in the Bigg Boss house also came to an end after she suffered a serious hand injury during a task, and the doctor advised her to leave the house. The housemates were seen getting emotional while saying goodbye to Tejaswini. After recovery, will she be back on the show? It is not revealed yet.

Meanwhile, four wild card challengers Vishal Nikam, Meera Jagannath, Aroh Welankar and Rakhi Sawant entered the house. Let’s see what twist they will bring to the show.

