Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4: Former Contestants Join Finalists For Finale Dance Performance

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, after a tumultuous journey of over three months, is inching closer towards its end. The show has seen many ups and downs with a mix of emotional and joyful moments. Despite good or bad, the Bigg Boss journey will always be memorable for the contestants. This season of Bigg Boss Marathi has been full of surprises. One such recent surprise the show witnessed is the re-entry of evicted contestants. These players won’t be a part of the game, but they will remain in the house till the grand finale. It is one of the rituals of Bigg Boss, done to boost the morale of the contestants.

In the latest episode, you will see the entry of those who will once again be a part of the journey of Bigg Boss with the top 5 finalists. These former contestants are also here for a grand finale dance performance. Yes, in the grand finale, contestants will pair up and dance together. For this, Bigg Boss even invited professional dancers to join them.

The top 5 finalists are Amrita Dhongde, Akshay Kelkar, Kiran Mane, Rakhi Sawant and Apoorva. In the mid-week eviction, Aron Welankar was nominated. After he got evicted, Aron levelled serious allegations against Bigg Boss. In an interview with eTimes, he raised a question on the nominations for this year’s season. He said, “The fourth season of Bigg Boss had many twists. Prasad Jawade and Amrita Deshmukh were good contestants. I was also shocked when the duo left the house. I was looking at them in the top 5 finalists. Non-deserving contestants are in the house and deserving contestants are kicked out".

