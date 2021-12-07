Bigg Boss Marathi: Sneha Wagh Returns, Accuses Jay Dudhane of Using Her For Game

After the drama of Sunday’s elimination in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the members of the house got a big surprise today as contestants who were evicted from the show recently reentered the house. Adish Vaidya, Sneha Wagh, and Trupti Desai surprised the housemates with their entry. To add to the excitement, Bigg Boss froze the housemates each time someone entered the house. Sneha Wagh entered the house in style and started pulling up all the housemates one after another.

Following that, she also made some alarming claims against Jay Dudhane, her best friend. She accused him of being one of the reasons for her eviction. She continued to chastise him for messing with her emotions. Sneha accused him of slandering her and using her for the game. She labelled him as ‘immature,’ and tagged him with the ‘Loser’ tag, hanging the L chain, as ordered by Bigg Boss.

The confrontation caused Jay to sob uncontrollably and injure his hand after he slammed it against the luggage. The BB housemates expressed their concern as his hand began to bleed. Later, Jay and Sneha had an emotional conversation in the bedroom where the latter criticised him for his actions. Jay said that her actions caused him a lot of pain. After that, Bigg Boss instructed the three visitors to nominate other housemates through the main door.

In the nomination task, the housemates were asked to put a chain that has an ‘L’ shaped pendant. It indicates the word ‘loser’. Bigg Boss asked them to put that chain around the neck of any housemate who they thought deserved that tag. While Trupti put the chain in Sonali Patil’s neck and said it justified her actions and Sneha put it on, Jay. Adish put the chain in Mira Jagannath’s neck.

