Bigg Boss Marathi: Sonali Patil Shares Story of Awkward Wedding She Attended

A video of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant Sonali Patil is doing the rounds on social media wherein she is seen sharing an awkward incident of her life. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ has become a topic of debate and discussion on social media. Several videos of contestants often go viral. Popular Marathi actor Sonali recently shared a story of when she was in a village for a marriage function. She was narrating her story to other contestants, including Vikas, Vishal, Avishkar, and Trupti.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU7KgrfLwUJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sonali tells the contestants that she was invited to a wedding in a village in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

“I was invited to attend a wedding in the village. I never wanted to go there, but somehow I went there as it was a family function. During a traditional ceremony, few women had put coconut, wheat and other things on every bed of the house including mine. I was upset about it and embarrassed too," she said.

Other contestants listened to her story and laughed. The video of this incident inside Bigg Boss house is doing rounds on Instagram.

Sonali Patil is sharing a good and cordial bond with other contestants. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, she was having a friendly conversation with Jay Dudhane.

Last night, Bigg Boss announced a new theme of the week – BB College. Bigg Boss also showed housemates some glimpses of their college days.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 kickstarted on September 19. The show is hosted by actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Last week, the show which has a run of 100 days saw one eviction and one wild card entry to shake things up on the show.

Actor Akshay Waghmore has been evicted from the house and Marathi actor Adish Vaidya entered the house as the first wild card entry of the season.

