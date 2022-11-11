Bigg Boss Marathi: Tukaram Fame Jitendra Joshi To Enter BB House; What To Expect Next

Bigg Boss Marathi house has turned into a competition zone. Contestants have started to take tasks seriously and are fighting for captaincy. Recently, Rohit Shinde became the captain of the Bigg Boss house. His captaincy has remained one of the most controversial ones so far. Many viewers feel that Rohit does not possess leadership qualities and indulges in fights easily. Because of the same, contestants have targeted Rohit Shinde, additionally, some are gossiping about him. Whatever the case, Rohit Shinde is not liked by his co-contestants.

A further push to the feelings of contestants towards Rohit will be given by a guest. Tukaram fame Jitendra Joshi will enter the house and give a task to fellow contestants. A promo was also shared by Colors Marathi on its official Instagram handle. In the tape, Jitendra Joshi asked the members to perform a task titled Target Task. In this task, contestants have to throw water balloons at the contestants who they feel are fake and hence don’t deserve to stay in the house.

The majority of the contestants threw water balloons at Rohit Shinde. A user wrote, “It’s gonna be interesting to see who will hit each other."

Another wrote, “I don’t why contestants are targeting Rohit Shinde. He is a good performer at BB house and is not fake at all. He has the tendency to even win the game." Jitendra Joshi came to the Bigg Boss house for the promotion of his latest movie Godavari sequel.

