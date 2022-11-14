Bigg Boss Marathi: Vikas Sawant Calls His 'Friend' Kiran Mane a Traitor in Latest Task

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 is getting more interesting with every passing day. Host Mahesh Manjrekar has taken contestants — from the house’s captain to the evicted contestants — to task. He showed them their mistake so that they get back on the right track. The audience enjoyed every bit of it.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4, the true colours of the housemates will be shown to the viewers. In the latest task, the contestants, who call each other their friends, have to name one co-participant whom they think is a traitor.

In the latest promo shared on the Instagram page TRP Marathi, Mahesh has given a task to the contestants. Each of them has to name a competitor who they think is a traitor. Meanwhile, Ruchira tags Apoorva as a traitor. Further, Rohit and Akshay, who are known as true friends in the Bigg Boss house, shocked the audience. Akshay tagged Rohit as the traitor.

But the biggest shock came when Vikas Sawant declared Kiran Mane a traitor. Everyone was surprised to hear this. As the housemates knew Vikas and Kiran’s friendship in the Bigg Boss house. When there was no one in the house to support Vikas, Kiran Mane always stood by him. Both of them became good friends. Vikas considers Kiran Mane as his elder brother. But now this duo is going to fight. Kiran Mane is shocked when Vikas calls him a traitor.

Watch the promo:

Well, watching who else will call a traitor to the other on today’s episode will be interesting. The last time, Kiran Mane and Vikas’ fight was a plan. Mahesh exposed it in front of everyone and both of them confessed to it. Therefore, it will be important to see whether the disagreement between them is a plan or if it has happened.

Meanwhile, the audience has commented on this post that the real Bigg Boss game has started. It will be amazing to see what other twists are in store this week. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes.

Five contestants have been evicted from the show so far.

