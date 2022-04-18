Bigg Boss Marathi's Vishal, Vikash Meet on Hanuman Jayanti. Check Pics

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi came to an end long ago. However, the contestants often hit headlines for a variety of reasons. Winner Vishal Nikam is well known for his game and friendships, especially with Vikash B Patil.

Vishal Nikam and second runner-up Vikas B Patil are often seen together. Wherever these contestants are spotted, their pictures go viral. Often, these pictures are also shared by artists themselves.

Recently a photo of the Bigg Boss duo went viral. With the photograph, which they posted on Hanuman Jayanti day i.e. April 16, the caption says, “Today we met after a long time on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, we have taken his blessings that our friendship should remain like Ram and Lakshman for a lifetime!"

These photos of theirs went viral on social media. These pictures have received more than 30,000 likes. Their fans left adorable comments on their friendship. One of the fans also commented, “Ram-Lakhan," while another fan commented, “Ah! Both are favorites," one more fan commented, “Good Vibes. Good Friends. Good Times."

In the Bigg Boss house, a ‘Bro Code’ was seen between Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil.

Now, while the show has come to an end, we see this duo together on a regular basis. After winning the show, Vishal Nikam of Sangli visited Jyotiba with Vikas. After this, the two also visited Ambabai in Kolhapur. Later, last month, Vishal bought a new car and these pals went to Goa.

In 2018, Vishal started his career with the movie Mithun. He played the leading role in this film. He played the character of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He again appeared in another Marathi film, Dumas. He is best known for his TV shows Dakhhancha Raja Jyotiba and Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji.

