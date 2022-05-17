Bigg Boss Non-Stop: Actor Rajasekhar Lauds Mithraw Sharma's Performance During Task

Contestants Mithraw Sharma and Bindhu Madhavi were in news recently for their tiff in Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop, the OTT version of BB Telugu. Many were wondering if Mithraw would make a powerful comeback after that bitter exchange with Bindhu, and she did.

Actor Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha Rajasekhar were on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop to promote their film Shekar. Rajasekhar gave the contestants various tasks to find out the talent they possessed. In one of the tasks, Rajasekhar asked contestants how they would react if they failed to get admission to acting school. Each contestant tried to outshine the other, giving their 100 per cent. Then came Mithraw’s turn to perform the task.

Mithraw performed so brilliantly that not only Rajasekhar and his wife, but other contestants also got emotional. Overwhelmed with emotions, Rajsekhar applauded Mithraw’s performance.

Mithraw’s performance also made fans happy with many saying that she has all the qualities of earning a place in the Top 5. However, it remains to be seen if this performance will catapult Mithraw to the top position in the show.

As of now, Akhil Sarthak is at the top with 49.57% voting. Bindhu has occupied the second position. Mithraw is in the third position with 6.87% voting. Anil Rathod is at the bottom of the voting table.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, netizens are supporting Bindhu in large numbers. Many want Bindhu to win because according to them, she has struggled a lot with fake allegations against her. According to netizens, Bindhu is a resilient contestant who has fought against all odds bravely.

Some also said that Bindhu has maintained the dignity of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. That’s why, according to them, she deserves to be the winner.

Many are also supporting Akhil Sarthak.

Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

