Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Proves Her Love for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's How

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan and we have proof. She was recently spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out wearing a backless top and pants to buy a Jeep Compass SUV. Urfi, who has worked in various TV shows like Punch Beat Season 2, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Bepannaah apart from being a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, was clicked with the Hydro Blue model of the car, which was offered only as the pre-facelift version, meaning the actress has bought a pre-owned Jeep Compass SUV.

Besides this, the actress is a big fan of King Khan as she kept her car's number 555, which is also Shah Rukh Khan's car number. She herself said this in a clip that has now gone viral on social media.

Take a look at Urfi speaking about her car's number plate:

Urfi is on cloud nine after bringing home an SUV. While we have usually seen the actress traveling in cabs, she is excited to drive her own car. The actress has established herself as one of the most popular social media sensations.

As we know, the Bigg Boss OTT fame slammed Farah Khan recently after the latter said that Urfi should be “reprimanded for distasteful dressing." The actress had shared a long post, asking the jewelry designer if she would stop her daughter or sister Sussanne Khan from wearing whatever they want. Also, when Kashmera Shah was asked to comment on Urfi-Farah’s controversy, she said she won’t share her viewpoint on someone who has “zero-work resume." Urfi had also lashed out at Kashmera.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the music video Befikra, and is yet to announce her next project.

