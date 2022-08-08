Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: Sonu Srinivas Gowda Nominated For Elimination

After the successful run of its Hindi edition, Bigg Boss OTT has made a comeback on Voot for its Kannada-speaking audiences. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, hosted by Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep, premiered on the streaming platform on August 6. On Saturday, the host introduced a total of sixteen celebrity contestants to the viewers on the grand premiere episode of the controversial reality show.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, out of the sixteen celebrities contesting for the coveted title, social media sensation Sonu Srinivas Gowda, alongside seven others, got nominated on the first day itself! In addition to their nomination, all eight of them were also evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house in the first week of the popular Voot show. The shocking development has now compelled each contestant to roll up their sleeves on this journey rife with unexpected twists and turns.

Advertisement

Along with Sonu Srinivas Gowda, the celebrities who got nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss OTT Kannada include Shirsha Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jayashree Aradhya, Kiran Yogeshwar, Akshata Kuki, Nandini and Jashwant Bopanna. Meanwhile, Arjun Ramesh, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, Chaitra Hallikeri, Lokesh Kumar, Uday Surya, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga managed to escape elimination this week.

Unlike the televised version of Bigg Boss Kannada, its digital edition will be available 24/7 only on the Voot app. Ever since its inception on television, Bigg Boss Kannada has been hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. So, it was seemingly a no-brainer for the makers to rope in the acclaimed actor to host the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Sudeep has been hosting the fan-favourite Kannada reality show for the last eight seasons now. The Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will premiere soon. Three top contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, including the title winner, will get a direct into the 9th season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here