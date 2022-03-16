Bigg Boss OTT Telugu: Bindu Madhavi’s Behaviour Impresses Viewers

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has become synonymous with participants rising to fame because of their aggressive behaviour and fights with other co-contestants. However, a few have also gained popularity for their calm demeanour and gracefully responding to outrageous behaviour of others. Bindu Madhavi is one of those contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Telugu, the digital only version of the show hosted by veteran actor Nagarjuna. Her style of playing the game is garnering a lot of appreciation.

Bindu’s flexibility in changing her game plan according to the situations has been applauded by many of her fans. She has been very pro-active during the tasks.

Advertisement

Recently, contestants got nominated two members from house. Bindu nominated Tejaswi Madivada and Akhil Sarthak during the nomination task. She cited the reason that Tejaswi is a hypocrite and should do what she preaches. Bindu also said that Akhil tries to unnecessarily turn small arguments into fights. Bindu also emphasised on the point that while serving food, Akhil’s comments have been very hurtful. On the other hand Nataraj Master nominated Bindu and Siva. Nataraj had nominated Bindu citing that she is showing no humanity in house.

The dispute between Nataraj Master and Bindu was related to a task between Team Challengers and Team Warriors. In this task, Shree Rapaka and Hameeda were the sanchalaks. In this task, Team Warriors was required to throw balls into baskets kept at a distance of 5, 10 and 15 metres. Team Warriors had won the luggage after winning first round. Next task was also won by Team warriors. It was followed by an argument between Bindu and Nataraj. Bindu said that Nataraj has been passing comments on her. She said that Nataraj should have the audacity for confronting her directly.

Advertisement

On work front, Bindu was last seen in Yaarukkum Anjael and Pagaivanuku Arulvai. She has films like Vasantha Kumaran, Mayan and Kalukkuray Maaplay in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.