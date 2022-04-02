Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Doesn't Want People to Compare Her With Her Abhay 3 Character

Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agawaral is gearing up for the release of the third season of Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay, where she will be seen playing the role of a social media influencer, Harleen. The actress, who is known for several reality shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss, said that it was tough to convince people that she can act as she came from a TV show background. She told Hindustan Times in a recent interaction, “It was very difficult for me to make people believe that I’m not just reality shows. I can pull this off. Luckily, things also aligned in a way that people also started believing that. But the good thing is that people know my name."

Talking about her character in the series, she reveals that it is too similar to how she is in real life and does not want people to compare both the characters. She told the publication that whatever characters she has played have been different from her. But with her character in the web series, it is practically her.

“That good side you see on social media as an influencer is an exact replica of Divya Agarwal. But she has a dark side. And I think what if people start thinking Divya Agarwal has a dark side. I just wish that people never compare Divya and Harleen. I would be sh***ing bricks if that happens."

The series will premiere on April 8 on Zee5 and also stars Vijay Raaz, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani among others.

Meanwhile, the actress was also in the news recently for breaking up with her boyfriend Varun Sood. On Friday, she took to social media to share a photo of her former beau to wish him on his birthday.

