Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Continues Her Affair with Risqué Clothing, Opts for Strapless Bra and Veil

Bigg Boss OTT housemate Urfi Javed’s stint on the reality show may have been short lived but she continues to grab attention for bold fashion statements outside the house. Recently, she was snapped in a strapless bra and trousers in black colour and accessorised her outfit with a black veil. Urfi really is unafraid when it comes to making fashion moves and her latest outing proves it yet again.

Urfi has often been stirring up controversies for her customised and unconventional outfits. From being heavily trolled by netizens for wearing a crop jacket with a pink bra underneath at the airport to being falsely linked to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, she has often found herself in hot water.

In conversation with News18, Urfi had talked about her choices of clothes, why she doesn’t care about being trolled, and how she is looking up to taking up good roles after Bigg Boss OTT.

“I don’t react. These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives. I don’t know the reason I was trolled for. Did they troll me for my religion? I don’t think it is appropriate," Urfi had said on being questioned about online trolls.

Recently, she also called out the double standards meted out to television actors and star-kids, after she was called ‘cheap’ for wearing a bikini.

She shared a screenshot of an online portal which called Jahnvi Kapoor an ‘island girl’ and complimented her picture from her Maldives vacation. She wrote, “Headline for a star-kid." On the other hand, she also shared a screengrab of a Hindi news portal that said that Urfi was wearing a ‘tiny’ choli with her lehenga. The article also pointed out that netizens were calling her ‘Besharam’ or shameless. Urfi captioned it, “Headline when you’re not a star-kid!"

