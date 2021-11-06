Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Turns Heads in Risqué Outfits, See Pics

Popular for her eccentric style choices, Urfi Javed has once again grabbed attention of fans and followers on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT fame, who is really adventurous when it comes to fashion, continues to remain fearless with her outfit picks. For these reasons, she has often found herself at the receiving end of internet trolling. However, Urfi doesn’t let them affect her.

Happy Birthday, Urfi Javed: The Most Unconventional Outfits Donned by the Diva

In the latest Instagram Reels, Urfi was seen flaunting a DIY creation of sorts. She used a lilac colour fabric to wrap it in a bandeau style with a twist. She paired it with a pair of light coloured denims and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

Ahead of Diwali, Urfi wished her fans with a post on Instagram. She looked dazzling in the photo wearing a black bralette with blue denim.

If you happen to follow Urfi on Instagram, just one quick scroll through her timeline can prove her love for quirky and eccentric fashion.

Last week, Urfi wore a black off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The ensemble which featured an extreme slit was made by Middle Eastern designer house Dar Sara High Fashion.

Recently, Urfi opened up on her unique fashion statements. “I try to look my best when I go out. I love planning my looks and I know they are OTT (Over The Top). I am OTT in every sense. I wear stuff which anyone would not even imagine” she was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

