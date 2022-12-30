Bigg Boss Season 16: Will Karan Johar Replace Salman Khan In The Final Days?

The TV reality show Bigg Boss season 16 has a huge fan following among the audiences. One of the prime reasons for the show’s success is host, actor Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. But according to recent reports, there is a possibility that producer-director Karan Johar might replace the actor in the show’s final month as the host.

The news has come to the fore that Salman’s contract with Bigg Boss is ending on January 12, 2023. But the finale of the show, which was earlier going to take place on January 12, has been shifted to February 12, 2023. It has been reported that if the Bollywood superstar doesn’t have a date, he won’t be able to continue as the host of the show. This will be followed by Karan taking over as the host. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

Also, as per recent reports, Salman is going to resume shooting for Manish Sharma’s Tiger 3 in February 2023. There is, thus, a huge buzz in the media that in the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Karan is going to host the show. Not to forget, in the current season, when Salman was diagnosed with dengue, it was Karan who replaced the actor and filled in his position as the host for a few episodes.

Now, it will be interesting to see if this really happens; and if so, then how are fans going to react to it.

Salman will be seen in upcoming films including Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and Pathaan (cameo role). Karan has films including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Yodha in the pipeline.

