Bigg Boss Season 6: The Line Up Of Stars Makes Audiences Excited

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is about to start. Nagarjuna, who has already hosted the last three seasons of the show, will be at the forefront of the latest one too. The first two seasons were hosted by NTR Jr. and Nani. VJ Sunny was the winner of the last season. The latest season of the show will start airing on September 4, at 6 pm on Star MAA. The show was originally slated to air in the last week of August but got postponed by a week.

Anchor Shiva who was a contestant in the previous season will be hosting Bigg Boss Buzz this time. The show is curated in a format where the evicted contestants are called for an interview to discuss their experience at the Bigg Boss house.

Reports suggest that 17 people have been finalised for the Bigg Boss roster this season. Out of these, 15 will be sent into the house initially and two will enter as wild cards in the middle of the season.

According to social media reports, here’s the list that is going viral:

Udaya Bhanu: Udaya Bhanu is a well-known Telugu actress and anchor. She is one of the most anticipated names on Bigg Boss Telugu this season.

Neha Chowdary: She is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house this season.

Chalaki Chanti: The comedian became a household name through the hit show Jabardast.

Varshini Sounderajan: Varshini gained her popularity from the dance show Dhee on ETV. The actor has about 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Nandu: Playback singer Geeta Madhuri’s husband Nandu has acted in many films and won several awards.

Shrihan: Actor Shihan is also entering the Bigg Boss house in Season 6. If you don’t know him, you might know Mohana Bhogaraj. He was introduced as Mohana’s boyfriend last season on the show.

Other than the above-mentioned names, celebrities like choreographer Poppy Master, YouTuber Nikhil, anchor Pratyusha, Sanjana Choudhary, popular influencer Geetu Royal, YouTuber Aadhi Reddy and more are likely to be seen in the Bigg Boss house. The line up suggests that this will be an entertaining season.

