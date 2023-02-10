Shiv Thakre, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, has been at the top of his game in Bigg Boss 16 as well. He is one of the top five contestants right now, and he has his eyes set squarely on the prize. For the prize, he is up against Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Therefore, before the Bigg Boss 16 season concludes, Bigg Boss, as a part of the ritual, shows a special video journey to the contestants.

Before starting the video, Bigg Boss surprised Shiv by calling his entire name Uttamrao Junguji Ganuji Shiv Thakre. With this, Bigg Boss not only won the heart of Shiv but also of the audience. The video made by Bigg Boss was the culmination of his friendship with Mandali, Abdu, and Sajid Khan. It also covered the fight between Archana and Shiv, leading to the latter’s eviction. The video started when Shiv shared with Sumbul and Shalin that it was his dream to be a part of Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan.

Advertisement

The video also included Shiv and Abdu Rozik’s friendship, which internet users called ShiBdu, and their catchphrase “Mera dil, meri jaan, mera jigar" gained a lot of traction. The video captured everything from making happy memories to having heartfelt conversations and trusting one another to have one other’s backs.

Abdu Rozik had a voluntary withdrawal from Bigg Boss 16 due to his work obligations. Everyone was devastated by it. Shiv Thakare sobbed as he bid adieu to his best buddy.

Further, a video is viral on social media where Sajid Khan said that he wanted to see Shiv or MC Stan as the winner of Bigg Boss. What the audience felt was Bigg Boss 16 was Mandali vs non- Mandali. Where Shiv Thakre acted as the heart and mind of the association and contestants like MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sumbul were supporting them for getting safe from nominations. Many contestants from the house like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot targeted the mandali for its game plan and number game set by Shiv Thakre.

Advertisement

However, as per the polls by media outlets, it seems there is a tough battle between Shiv Thakre and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. On February 12, 2023, the audience will get the winner of the controversial reality show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here