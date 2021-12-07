Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Gabriella Charlton To Make TV Debut With Eeramana Rojave

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Gabriella Charlton, fondly known as Gaby, captured the audience’s imagination after she participated in various reality shows including Jodi Junior. She also appeared on the sixth season of Jodi Number One, which she went on to win.

Gabriella has acted in a few films as a child star and is now all prepped up to make her debut as a television actor. The 21-year-old will start her acting career with Vijay TV’s Eeramana Rojave, which stars Pavithra and Thiraviyam.

As a child artist, Gabriella played the role of Sruthi Hasan’s younger sister in film 3, which was released in 2012. Directed by Aishwarya R. Dhanush, the film starred Dhanush and Sruthi Hassan in the lead.

Advertisement

Apart from acting, Gabriella has an insatiable passion for dancing. Gabriella participated in the dance reality show Jodi Junior at the age of nine.

As a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 4, she gave tough competition to her co-contestants. With her conversational speaking style and insightful thoughts, Gabriella impressed many. She left the Big Boss house with a cash box of Rs 5 lakh after realising that there were only slim chances of her winning the show. But her timely decision was also very well received by the fans.

Gabriella often shares her thoughts on her social media accounts. Earlier, she also mentioned that she is looking for an opportunity in movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.