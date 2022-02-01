Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Shivani Narayanan Flaunts Beauty in Saree

Tamil actress Shivani Narayanan, who became famous as the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 in 2020, has a huge fan following among the youth. Recently, she posted a few of her pictures on Instagram in a saree. The sensuous look of the actress is drawing the attention of the fans.

The actress has recently shared multiple photos posing in a saree. She is known for her love for sarees and often keeps on sharing photos in different designer drapes.

Shivani Narayanan made her first television appearance in 2016 as Sneha Arjun in Pagal Nilavu. She then played the role of Gayathri in Saravanan Meenatchi 3 as a guest star. The actress also appeared as a contestant on Jodi Fun Unlimited and took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 Tamil in 2020.

Shivani’s participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 gave her a substantial career boost. Following this, she made her way into the Tamil film industry.

A few reports suggest that Shivani is likely to play the female lead in Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar Returns. Directed by Suraaj, the film will be produced by Lyca Productions. The pre-production work of the film is going on in full swing.

Shivani played a double role in the serial Rettai Roja, which airs on Zee Tamil. The actress appeared in both positive and negative roles in the serial.

She, however, quit the serial following her entry in Big Boss Tamil 4. The actress also removed many photos of her after appearing on the Big Boss show. Boasting a fan base of over 3 million on Instagram, Shivani is known for her glamorous appearances and pictures, which she posts on social media regularly.

