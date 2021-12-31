Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Aamir and Ciby Chandran in Race for Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has entered into an interesting and crucial stage a few days ahead of the grand finale. Sanjiv was eliminated after yesterday’s task. Now Bigg Boss has announced the last challenge for remaining contestants. The promo released by Vijay TV shows, in today’s episode inmates Aamir and Ciby will be contesting to get the ticket to the finale.

As seen in the video two frames have been set in the garden area. A sandbag has been hung from rope on each side of both the frames. The task for both the players is to take the stand opposite the sandbag and hold the rope for quite a long time.

The task which seems to be a little easy was made tougher with challenges being thrown by Bigg Boss. During the task the participants will have to face rain which is aimed as distracting the contestants. The task seems to be testing the concentration power of Aamir and Ciby. Bigg Boss also instructs the contestants to stand steady on one leg while holding the sandbag. As the promo nears to its end, it is seens Ciby getting down. Aamir’s consistency in this task comes as no surprise as he is a choreographer.

The remaining contestants are seen seated together during the task. Priyanka Deshpande and Niroop Nandakumar were also seen having a heated argument in the promo. Priyanka spoke about her insecurity that she feels Niroop is quite powerful physically and the diva cannot compete with him. To which Niroop requested Bigg Boss to open the exit doors for her as she has herself accepted that she cannot compete with him.

Other two inmates Akshara Reddy and Varun, who were being considered the strongest contestants, have been evicted from the show this week. Their fans were quite shocked and angered by the unexpected results. They called out the eviction process as unfair on social media platforms.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fans are now waiting to see between Ciby and Aamir who will bag the ticket to the finale.

