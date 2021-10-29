Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Akshara Reddy’s Past Controversies Resurface on Social Media

Actress Akshara Reddy’s journey in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which went on air on October 3, has not been a smooth ride so far. Last week the actress had an emotional breakdown and wanted to exit the show.

The Miss Globe 2019 winner, Akashara, has developed a bitter rivalry with Pavani Reddy and Priyanka Deshpande in the Bigg Boss house while she has become closer to Varun and Raju. Akshara and Pavani entered into a fight during the coin task last week. After the fight she wanted to leave the show.

Akshara’s fan following on social media has increased after she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 show. There are groups on social media which call themselves ‘Akshara’s Army’. However, the past controversies linked to Akshara are now resurfacing on social media as the actress is gaining popularity.

Recently, many Bigg Boss fans accused Akshara of changing her identity to cover up her involvement in a 2013 gold smuggling case. Rumours are floating on social media that Akshara Reddy is Shravya Sudhakar who was questioned by CBI in 2013 in relation to a gold smuggling case in Kerala.

Clips of her old interviews with Malayalam news channels are now going viral for the past few days. Many fans allege that Shravya Sudhakar has undergone plastic surgery to hide her identity. She is now participating as Akshara Reddy in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as a contestant.

A number of users also alleged that Shravya Sudhakar took part in Vijaya TV’s Villa to Village reality show. At the same time, Akshara Reddy participated in the show in 2018 and won the title ‘Queen of Villa to Village’.

Akshara, who is inside the Bigg Boss house, is not embroiled in any controversy at the moment but her old controversies are being splashed all over the news and social media.

The show hosted by Superstar Kamal Haasan is going to complete one month soon. Out of the initial 18 contestants, Namitha Marimuthu and Nadia Chang have been voted out of the Bigg Boss house.

